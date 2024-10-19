Drones attacked "Kremniy El" plant in Briansk region of Russian Federation - mass media. PHOTOS

On the night of 19 October 2024, drones attacked the Kremniy El plant in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ASTRA telegram channel.

"As a result of the detonation of the explosive device of the downed drone, a fire broke out in the attic of a non-residential building," the report said, citing local residents.

The governor of the Bryansk region, in turn, reported the alleged destruction of 4 Ukrainian drones.

See also: Detonation continues at the arsenal of the Russian Armed Forces' GRU in Bryansk region. VIDEO.











According to ASTRA, the attack on the plant was not confirmed by local authorities but was reported by local residents. According to local authorities, "while repelling the attack, one of the drones crashed into a non-residential building". According to them, there were allegedly no casualties.

What do you know about the facility?

"Silicon El is one of the largest microelectronics manufacturers in Russia. In particular, the company produces components for military equipment. The plant is located more than 100 km from the border. The plant is involved in the development of new radars, which are designed for air defense, aircraft, and ships.

As a reminder, on the night of 9 October, unmanned aerial vehicles struck the 67th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defence in Bryansk Oblast.