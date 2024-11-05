Zelenskyy announces personnel changes in Ukrainian embassies abroad

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha discussed replacements and appointments among Ukraine's ambassadors abroad.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state said this in his video address.

"Today, we also determined a lot of issues related to our diplomacy. Together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, we discussed the candidacies of Ukrainian ambassadors for vacant positions in the respective countries, and discussed the results of the work of our diplomats," Zelenskyy said.

