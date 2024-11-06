Ruscists hit Marhanets community in Dnipropetrovsk oblast with "Grad" rockets
On the night of 6 November 2024, the Russian army fired on the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
According to him, the aggressor fired at the Marhanets community with "Grad" MLRS. He fired 10 shells.
No one was killed or injured.
"In other districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, there were no hostile attacks", Lysak said.
