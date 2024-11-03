ENG
Ruscists attacked Nikopol: there was fire in private sector. PHOTO

Rescuers extinguished a fire caused by the shelling of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, today, 3 November, the enemy attacked the private sector of Nikopol. As a result of the shelling, the roof and ceiling of a summer kitchen in one of the areas caught fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire. No one was killed or injured.

наслідки ударув по Нікополю
