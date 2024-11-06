Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: 9 people hospitalized, two in serious condition

Nine people injured after yesterday's Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia are currently in medical facilities in the city.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, two people - a 44-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man - are in serious condition.

Doctors assess the condition of seven other victims as moderate.

"Unfortunately, a woman who was taken to a medical facility in a very serious condition died," Fedorov said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on November 5, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: 6 people were killed, 16 wounded. On the morning of November 6, it became known that the number of victims of the Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia had increased to 7, 25 people were wounded.