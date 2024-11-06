Supreme Court of Russian Federation upholds Girkin’s sentence

On November 6, 2024, the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation upheld the sentence against the former commander of the Donetsk separatists, Igor Strelkov (Girkin).

It is noted that Strelkov was sentenced in January 2024 to four years in a general regime colony on charges of calling for extremist activities.

The meeting was held in a closed session. Currently, former FSB colonel Igor Strelkov is serving his sentence in colony #5 in Kirov region.

Strelkov was arrested in June 2023. According to the investigation, two of his posts in the telegram contained calls for extremist activities. He pleaded not guilty.

While in pre-trial detention, Strelkov expressed his intention to participate in the 2024 Russian presidential election. He also called on his associates to launch a campaign for his nomination and collect signatures in his support, but they failed to do so.

While in prison, Strelkov repeatedly asked to be sent to the front, but was unable to get to the zone of the so-called special military operation, despite the fact that Russian prisoners are actively recruited to participate in the war. Strelkov himself and his supporters attribute this to an unspoken ban by the authorities.

"I appealed to the representatives of the military commissariat who visit the penal colony, but twice I was refused even to accept my application. Once - with the motivation "we don't need colonels" - even gender was not mentioned as a reason for refusal," he stated.

