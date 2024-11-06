99 combat engagements took place in frontline, most intense in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions - General Staff

As of 4 p.m., the number of combat engagements in the frontline increased to 99. The situation is the most intense at the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

The enemy continues to use aviation and artillery in the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions. The areas of Volfyne, Zarichchia, Yanzhulivka, Rohizne, Bachivsk, Leonivka, Zhuravka, Pavlivka, Bilovody, Krasny Khutir, Basivka, Chuykivka, Mykolaivka and Liskivshchyna came under artillery fire, and the enemy fired at Iskryvshchyna from MLRS.

According to the available information, so far, enemy aircraft have dropped seven guided aerial bombs on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists assaulted the positions of our units in the area of Starytsia, all enemy attacks have been repelled.

The enemy attacked our positions six times in the Kupiansk direction near Kucherivka, Petropavlivka and Kruhliakivka, and received a decent rebuff.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the enemy is trying to advance near Druzheliubivka, Hrekivka, Torske and Terny. In total, there have been seven combat engagements in this direction since the beginning of the day, and two are still ongoing.

Two firefights are taking place in the Siversk direction near Bilohorivka, and our defenders have already repelled one enemy attack.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out one assault near Klishchiivka. The enemy is actively using aviation, striking with aerial bombs at the areas of Minkivka and Pryvillia.

The number of hostile attacks in the Toretsk direction increased to four. The enemy attacked near Toretsk, Dyliivka and Shcherbynivka, where our defenders repelled two attacks, and two more engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor carried out 24 attacks in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Hryhorivka, Selydove and Novooleksiivka during the day. Ukrainian defense forces restrained the attack and repelled 19 enemy attacks, five combat engagements are ongoing.

The situation is also tense in the Kurakhove direction, where the enemy has attacked our units 39 times since the beginning of the day. He tried to advance near Illinka, Kreminna Balka, Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka and Katerynivka, launched an air strike on Dachne, and is currently engaged in combat in 21 locations.

In the Vremivka direction, our troops repelled two attacks in the areas of Trudove and Maksymivka. Four firefights are ongoing near Trudove.

Hostilities in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy assault in the direction of Novoandriivka. The enemy also used bombardment aviation to attack Mala Tokmachka, Omelnyk and Vilnшanka, dropping eight GABs, and struck Kamianske with FFARs.

In the Prydniprovske direction, two attacks by the invaders were unsuccessful.

There were no significant changes in other frontline directions.