Russians attack Kharkiv region, man is wounded, there is destruction

Russian invaders shelled Kupiansk and Chuhuiv districts of the Kharkiv region. A 70-year-old man was wounded as a result of enemy shelling.

This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

According to investigators, at about 16:30, the ruscists launched a missile attack on the village of Petropavlivka, Kupiansk district. As a result of the shelling, a local resident aged 70 sustained gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

In addition, at about 11:00 a.m., the roof of a house was damaged as a result of shelling by the occupiers of Kupiansk. There were no casualties. The exact type of weapons used by the Russians is currently being established.

The enemy also attacked Chuhuiv district. As a result of Russian strikes on the village of Bilyi Kolodyazh, residential buildings were destroyed and damaged. There were no casualties.

Pre-trial investigations have been initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war by the invaders (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

