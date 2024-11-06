Zelenskyy made changes to composition of NSDC

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has removed former Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin from the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

The corresponding decree was published on the website of the head of state, Censor.NET reports.

"In partial amendment of Article 1 of the Decree of the President of Ukraine of March 29, 2024, No. 193/2024 "On the Composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine" (as amended by the Decree of September 13, 2024, No. 627/2024), to remove A. Kostin from the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," the document says.

The Decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

As a reminder, on October 22, 2024, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin resigned.

On October 28, President Zelensky submitted a draft resolution to the Rada to dismiss the Prosecutor General.

On October 29, the Verkhovna Rada supported Kostin's dismissal.

On October 31, President Zelenskyy signs a decree dismissing Kostin from the post of Prosecutor General.