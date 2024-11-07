Enemy is actively using armored vehicles in Donetsk region: situation in directions of Chasiv Yar, Siversk, Lyman remains very tense - officer of NGU "Rubizh" Nazarenko

The enemy is looking for weaknesses and is constantly replenishing losses in equipment and personnel in the Donetsk region. The Russians are using armored tanks and moving in columns. All of this is accompanied by a large amount of artillery, which is combined with precision fire on zero positions.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Volodymyr Nazarenko, head of artillery intelligence of the 4th "Rubizh" Brigade, during a telethon.

"The situation remains difficult, and not only in Chasiv Yar, because the enemy has chosen the tactic of looking for weaknesses. Those enemy units that have the ability to quickly replenish losses in equipment and men continue to put pressure, continue to try to advance, and look for weaknesses. Now the enemy is increasingly using light armored vehicles, heavy armored vehicles, tanks in its assaults, and this is making the situation more complicated," Nazarenko said.

He added that all this is accompanied by a large number of artillery attacks.

"Therefore, the situation in the direction of Chasiv Yar, in the direction of Siversk, in the direction of Lyman remains very tense, in particular because of the constant contact," Nazarenko said.

