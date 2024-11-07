Day in Donetsk region: occupiers fired 9 times at localities, 1 person was wounded. PHOTO

Russian invaders do not stop shelling Donetsk region. Yesterday, 13 settlements in the region came under enemy fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovsk district

Numerous private houses were damaged in Kurakhove, a person was injured in Sukhi Yaly, and an administrative building was damaged in Dachne.

Russians continue to conduct reconnaissance and attack the Pokrovsk community with fpv drones. They are targeting both civilian cars and operational services while they are performing their duties.

Yesterday, on 6 November, at around 09:00, during the localisation of a fire in one of the private houses in Shevchenko village, Russian troops fired from an FPV drone near a rescue vehicle. The personnel were not injured, and the rescuers' equipment was not damaged.

On the same day, at 14:45, an enemy drone hit a truck travelling on the road from Shevchenko village towards Novotroitske village.

At 16:30, the village of Leontovychy (Pershe Travnia) came under enemy fire, as a result of which an outbuilding, a fence and windows of a private house were damaged.

At night, around 23.00, Russian troops shelled Dachenske village. About 20 private households were destroyed.

Kramatorsk district

An infrastructure facility was damaged in Lyman. An agricultural enterprise and equipment, a warehouse, a cultural institution and a power line were damaged in Nikonorivka, Mykolaiv community. In Stara Mykolaivka of Illinivka community, 8 objects were damaged. The outskirts of Kostiantynivka community were shelled.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 3 houses were damaged. In Chasiv Yar community, 5 private houses, a multi-storey building and an industrial building were damaged.

393 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 25 children.

