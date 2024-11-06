Thousand people remain in Kurakhove, Donetsk region, and it is impossible to evacuate them yet - RMA

A thousand people remain in Kurakhove, Donetsk region, who cannot be taken out due to the security situation.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin said this on television.

"A thousand people remain in Kurakhove. And there is no possibility to take them out now. The enemy is not letting the White Angels police units or the State Emergency Service units near with FPV drones. It is very difficult to take out the remaining thousand people, but they have no particular desire," said Filashkin.

According to him, the people who decided to stay in the city have prepared hygiene products, drinking water, food packages, i.e. everything that was brought in by charitable organizations and foundations, and made some reserves.

Earlier it was reported that the Russians are shelling Kurakhove daily with artillery of various calibers. Both the residential sector and apartment buildings are being attacked.