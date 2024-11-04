Kurakhove suffers daily from Russian terrorist attacks - press officer of 79th SAAB Drymalovskyi

Russians shell both the residential sector and apartment buildings in Kurakhove on a daily basis. To do this, the enemy uses cannon artillery of various calibres.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Hromadske radio by Orest Drymalovskyi, a representative for the press service of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade of the Tavria region.

"There is still a considerable distance from our defence line, from those villages, to the city of Kurakhove. Almost 10 kilometres. However, the enemy is really terrorising the city. Kurakhove is subjected to fierce attacks every day", the military said.

The occupiers are also destroying Kurakhove with air strikes, while civilians still remain in the city.

"The main goal of the enemy is to capture Kurakhove from different flanks. The paratroopers of the 79th Air Assault Brigade are actually holding the enemy's main attack in this area", Drymalovskyi noted.

Earlier, the occupants tried to take fire control of the Zaporizhzhia-Kurakhove motorway. Currently, according to the military, this road is not under the enemy's tight fire control. In addition, the Russian positions are still quite far from this section of the road. However, there are areas of somewhat increased danger on this road where enemy FPV drones are spotted.

"The situation is really difficult. But the Ukrainian Defence Forces are keeping it under control. They are preventing the enemy from capturing Kurakhove and the motorway mentioned", Drymalovskyi stated.

As a reminder, the Russians are trying to conduct mechanised assaults in the Kurakhove direction. They are constantly using armoured vehicles for this purpose.

