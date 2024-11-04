Russian army advances around Kurakhove. Defence forces regain position in Druzhba, Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army has advanced slightly in the area of Kurakhove. Ukrainian defence forces regained positions in the village of Druzhba in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by DeepState analysts.

"The enemy advanced near Maksymivka, Yasna Poliana, Bohoiavlenka and in Kreminna Balka. The Ukrainian Defence Forces have regained the position in Druzhba," the statement said.

The day before, DeepState analysts reported that the enemy had occupied Kurakhivka and Shakhtarske.

