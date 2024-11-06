11.5 thousand residents remain in Pokrovsk, including 51 children, city open for entry and exit - RMA

As of November 6, 11.5 thousand Ukrainians, including 51 children, remain in the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. Evacuation from the city continues.

This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk RMA, during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

According to the official, Pokrovsk is open for entry and exit, except for the direction from Selydove.

"There are currently 18 thousand people in the Pokrovsk community, including 99 children. And in the city of Pokrovsk itself, there are 11.5 thousand people and 51 children. The city is open for entry and exit, the evacuation continues. We talked about closing the city from the direction from the town of Selidove, those places, those roads that were identified by the military," said Filashkin.

He also said that some shops and Ukrposhta offices are currently operating in the city.

Read more: Oschadbank ATMs stop working in Pokrovsk and Rodynske, - CMA

At the same time, the official noted that there are problems with water, gas and electricity supply in the city, as Russians are shelling Pokrovsk with ballistic missiles and FPV drones every day. Filashkin once again called on people to evacuate to safer places.

Earlier it was reported that certain areas of the city would be blocked in order to defend against Russian invaders.

Read more: Russians shoot six captured Ukrainian soldiers in Pokrovsk direction - Prosecutor’s Office