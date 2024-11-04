Oschadbank ATMs shut down in Pokrovsk and Rodynske, - CMA

Due to the difficult security situation in Pokrovsk and Rodynske, Donetsk region, Oschadbank ATMs are shut down.

This was reported by the Pokrovsk CMA, Censor.NET reports.

The CMA emphasized that the bank's priority is to ensure the safety of life and health of employees and customers in the provision of banking services.

"Given the current situation in the Pokrovsk city community, it is impossible to continue providing cash to ATMs in Pokrovsk and Rodynske. If the security situation improves, their operation will be resumed immediately," the statement said.

Read more: Fighting continues near Promin, Lysivka, Selydove, Yurivka and Vyshneve. Occupiers concentrating their main efforts in Kreminna Balka area, - General Staff

The nearest branch of the bank is located in Bilytske of the Dobropillia community.

Earlier it was reported that as of October 30, 11,900 residents remained in Pokrovsk, including 55 children. Certain areas of the city will be blocked to prevent the enemy from advancing.

It was also reported earlier that the town of Rodynske in the Donetsk region has been without electricity for several weeks due to enemy shelling.

Read more: 12,000 people, including 57 children, still remain in Pokrovsk - RMA