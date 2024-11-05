Russians shoot six captured Ukrainian soldiers in Pokrovsk direction - Prosecutor’s Office

Russian occupants shot six captured Ukrainian soldiers in the Pokrovsk direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to law enforcement officials, Russians captured three Ukrainian servicemen during an attack on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the town of Selydove. After a while, the occupiers shot the unarmed prisoners of war.

Read more: First institution with status of reintegration center for servicemen released from captivity has appeared, - Umerov

In addition, on 1 November 2024, at 14:00, Russian troops committed another crime in the same Pokrovsk direction. During an assault on the fortifications of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, they captured three of our soldiers and killed them with automatic weapons.

"The killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a serious international crime. Pre-trial investigations are being conducted by the SSU Main Directorates in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the prosecutor's office said.

Earlier, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that Russians had killed more than 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war.