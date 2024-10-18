Russians killed more than 100 Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered - Lubinets

It is currently known about more than a hundred Ukrainian soldiers who were executed by Russians when they fell prisoner.

"This is a deliberate policy of Russia, but international organizations turn a blind eye. I see neither public nor legal reaction to these events - there are still no arrest warrants for war criminals," the ombudsman emphasized.



According to Lubinets, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies are doing everything possible to record such crimes.

"I have officially handed over the materials on the executions to the Russian Ombudsman. It is clear that Russia's reaction to the violation of the Geneva Conventions cannot be expected, but my task is to record these facts. We are doing everything we can to make the international community aware of this.

In my opinion, the Russians kill prisoners not only to demonstrate their disregard for international law but also to "bind the executors with blood" and support their own propaganda," Lubinets added.

In addition, the Ombudsman raised the issue of the death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, who was illegally detained in Russia.

According to him, at least 102 media representatives have been killed since the beginning of the Russian aggression.

"The Russian military deliberately kills media workers, although the murder of journalists is considered one of the most shameful crimes around the world," he emphasized.

As a reminder, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andrii Kostin said that the number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the occupiers has increased over the past year, and such crimes are not isolated incidents but a deliberate policy of the Russian Federation.