Prosecutor General’s Office: 102 cases of executions of Ukrainian POWs by Russians are known so far

Currently, law enforcement officers have information about the execution of 102 Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian military on the battlefield.

On October 13, it became known about the execution of nine more Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered near the village of Zeleny Shliakh in the Kursk region.

According to analysts, the murder took place on October 10.

The details of the execution of the Ukrainian defenders are still being investigated, but it is already known that the military went to the positions, believing that they were located in the rear. Ukrainian soldiers encountered the enemy and engaged them in combat. Due to the limited amount of ammunition, the soldiers were forced to surrender and were executed by the Russians.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has already sent letters to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross, emphasizing the violation of the Geneva Convention.

The Prosecutor General's Office said that it is currently aware of 102 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians.

