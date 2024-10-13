Lubinets appealed to UN and ICRC regarding shooting by Russians of 9 Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kursk region

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, sent letters to the UN and the ICRC regarding another Russian crime - the shooting of 9 Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kursk region.

This was reported by Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

"In social networks, information about the possible execution of 9 Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kursk region by the Russians is spreading again," the message reads.

Lubinets emphasized that such actions are a gross violation of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

"I once again sent letters to the UN and the ICRC regarding another crime committed by the Russians. These actions should not go unpunished, and the enemy must bear full responsibility. Russia is a terrorist country that violates all the rules and customs of war. The international community should not turn a blind eye to such crimes!" - added the ombudsman.

Read more: About 300 military and volunteer vehicles have been burned since beginning of year

Also remind, according to DeepState, Russian troops shot a group of captured Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region. It is reported that this happened on October 10, when the drone fighters and their accomplices were shot in the area near Green Way.