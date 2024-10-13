Russian troops shoot a group of captured Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DeepState.

"The Katsap bastards have once again violated the rules and customs of warfare - 9 Ukrainian soldiers were shot dead in the Kursk region. Our sources in the 1st Brigade learned that on 10 October, the faggots shot drone operators and allied personnel near the village of Zeleny Shlyakh. Additional details of the circumstances are being investigated, but it is known that the guys went to their positions thinking that they were in the relative rear, but were already forced to make contact with the enemy and were shot back. However, the number of BCs was limited and they were forced to surrender," the statement said.

See also Censor.NET: Russians shot three unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donetsk region - Azov. VIDEO (extended)

DeepState also emphasizes that the situation in the Kursk region is not so good in general.

"The Defence Forces are taking stabilization measures, but it is extremely difficult to restore what has been lost. We discussed the situation with other officers and commanders in different areas. UAV crews should take the possibility of enemy breakthroughs into their positions more seriously and not neglect safety," the interns added.

Earlier, DeepState reported that the Defence Forces had regained their position near Novohrodivka, and the enemy had advanced in Kupyansk and Kursk regions.