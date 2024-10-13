Defense Forces restored their position near Novohrodivka, enemy advanced in Kupiansk and Kursk region - DeepState

As of the morning of 13 October 2024, Russian troops are advancing in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region, Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region, and Kursk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DeepState.

"Map updated! The Ukrainian Defence Forces have regained the position near Novohrodivka (a town in Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region). The enemy advanced near Vesele (a village in Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), Spalne (Suzhansky district, Kursk region), Borky (Suzhansky district, Kursk region) and Kruhliakivka (a village in Kupiansky district, Kharkiv region). Heavy fighting continues near Novoivanivka," the statement said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops had advanced near Novohrodivka, Novooleksandrivka, Sukhoi Balka and Ostrovske.