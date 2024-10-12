ENG
Russian troops advanced near Novohrodivka, Novooleksandrivka, Sukha Balka and in Ostrivske - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops advance in the Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DeepState.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Novohrodivka (a town in the Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), Novooleksandrivka (Pokrovsk district), Sukha Balka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region) and in Ostrovske (a village in Kurakhivka city community, Pokrovsk district)," the statement said.

Novogrodovka

Novooleksandrivka

Dry Balka

Ostrovske

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that as of 11 October, Russians occupied Mykolaivka, Krasnyi Yar, Krutyi Yar in the Donetsk region.

