In the area of Myrnohrad, the enemy occupied three settlements: Mykolaivka, Krasnyi Yar, Krutyi Yar.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"Recently, at first glance, one could observe a certain decline in activity in the area of Hrodivka-Novohrodivka, but the Katsaps were constantly trying to break through the positions of the Ukrainian military with varying intensity. In some places, they have really stuck and have not been successful, but there are areas where the Muscovites have felt for weakness. Very often, success is manifested in the use of tactics to bypass the place where the enemy encounters resistance," the statement said.

Analysts say that Mykolaivka is essentially the last settlement before Myrnohrad. So in the near future, the enemy will start putting pressure on the city and try to break through to its southern outskirts.

"Today, we can see a certain tendency that the Katsaps are sticking to their positions in the form of pillboxes and other engineering fortifications. However, some of them are not prepared well enough, some are located in absolutely ridiculous places, so the main success of the deterrence lies simply on the shoulders of our brave soldiers," the project adds.

They note that time will tell what forces and resources the enemy will use to continue its advance, but in addition to infantry and vehicles, we should expect a great deal of artillery, aircraft, mortars, etc. It is possible that additional forces will be pulled into the area to gather them to build on the success already achieved.

The day before, DeepState analysts reported on the situation in the Kursk region. They noted that Russian troops had pushed through the left flank of the Ukrainian Defence Forces grouping. Recently, they have brought a lot of equipment and manpower to the area.

The Russians are now trying to gain a foothold in the area of Novoivanivka and Zelenyi Shliakh. The tactical situation for the adjacent units to the north is extremely unreliable.

Earlier, it was reported that the Russian army managed to advance near Vuhledar and in Toretsk, Donetsk region.

