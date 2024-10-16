Two women, one of whom had been illegally detained by Russians for long time, returned from occupation - Lubinets. PHOTO

Two women were returned from the occupied territories of Ukraine, one of them was illegally detained by the Russian Federation.

This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.



"The Ombudsman's Office continues to work actively to return citizens from the TOT of Ukraine. Recently, we managed to successfully organise the evacuation of two women, one of whom had been illegally detained by the Russian Federation for a long time. After that, she underwent treatment and recovery. Throughout these years, her family has been tirelessly seeking opportunities for the woman's return, including contacting the Ombudsman's Office for help," the statement said.

Lubinets noted that the Ukrainian woman's health deteriorated after her illegal detention and she needs constant support, so her sister evacuated with her, providing the necessary psychological and physical assistance.



"The return of these women to the controlled territory of Ukraine is about reuniting with their families, the opportunity to live freely, and receive all the necessary assistance," the ombudsman added.