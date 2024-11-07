Finnish model is as follows: we in NATO and EU support Ukraine in fight against Russian aggression - Prime Minister Orpo

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo told what the "Finnish model" means for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the European Parliament.

Before the summit of the European Political Community, he explained what the "Finnish model" means, which former President Sauli Niinistö previously called "a guarantee of peace" and for which, according to Orpo, "the Ukrainian people are fighting."

"The Finnish model is as follows: we are a member of NATO, we are a member of the European Union. We support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. And this is the model that the Ukrainian people are fighting for," he said.

The Finnish prime minister also commented on the victory of Republican Donald Trump in the US election, emphasizing that the EU should give the US and the new administration a "clear signal" of further support for Ukraine.

"I think we have to give a clear signal to the US and the new administration that we will support Ukraine as long as it takes. It should be a clear and strong signal," Orpo said.

He also emphasized that Europe must do "more for its own defense and security." In his opinion, this is an important message for Trump.

