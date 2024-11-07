Orban had conversation with Trump: "We have big plans for future"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had a conversation with Donald Trump.

He announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Call from Mar-a-Lago. I just had my first phone conversation with President Donald Trump after the election. We have big plans for the future!" the Hungarian prime minister said.

Earlier it was reported that after Trump's victory, Orban said that a new European strategy for Ukraine was needed.

The FT reported that Donald Trump has outlined a plan to end the war in Ukraine. In it, Ukraine does not join NATO, and Putin is put under economic pressure.

After the election, Donald Trump assured that his goal is to stop all wars in the world.

According to the WSJ, Trump is proposing a new "peace plan". In particular, it proposes a freeze on the front and Ukraine's refusal to join NATO for 20 years.

