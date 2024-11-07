Abandoning NATO for 20 years and freezing frontline: Trump proposes new "peace plan" - WSJ

Donald Trump has not yet chosen a specific plan to end the war in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the WSJ reports this with reference to Trump's advisers.

According to them, Trump does not know how he will convince Putin and Zelenskyy to sit down at the negotiating table.

Yes, the advisers have proposed various ideas, but it is up to Trump to decide which one to pursue.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Trump agree to maintain close dialogue and develop relations

According to the newspaper, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who may become the head of the Pentagon, has proposed a plan that would not give Russia a major victory.

Other advisers, such as candidate for the post of Secretary of State or National Security Advisor Richard Grenell, may seek to end the war quickly, even by making concessions to Moscow.

The WSJ notes that all these plans differ from Joe Biden's approach, who is convinced that Kyiv should decide when to start negotiations. However, all the plans of Trump's advisers recommend freezing the war and forcing Ukraine to temporarily abandon its NATO membership.

Read more: Trump and the President of South Korea discussed the participation of the DPRK on the side of the Russian Federation

For example, one of the ideas of the plan is that Ukraine promises not to join NATO for at least 20 years, and the United States will continue to send it weapons in return. Also, Ukraine and Russia would allegedly have to agree to a demilitarised zone of more than 1,200 km.

It is not the US and UN troops who will maintain order in this area.

"We are not sending American men and women to keep the peace in Ukraine. And we will not pay for it. Let the Poles, the Germans, the British and the French do it," said a member of Trump's team on condition of anonymity.

Earlier, the FT reported that Donald Trump had outlined a plan to end the war in Ukraine. In it, Ukraine does not join NATO, and Putin is put under economic pressure.

After the election, Donald Trump assured that his goal was to stop all wars in the world.

Read more: Biden on defeat of Harris: She took responsibility under extraordinary circumstances