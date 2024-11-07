Biden on defeat of Harris: She took responsibility under extraordinary circumstances

US President Joe Biden commented on Kamala Harris' defeat in the presidential election.

The statement was published on the White House website, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, America saw Kamala Harris, whom I know and deeply admire. Under extraordinary circumstances, she took charge and led a historic campaign that embodied what is possible when guided by strong moral principles and a clear vision for the nation... for all Americans," he said.

Biden called Harris's appointment as vice president, which he made when he became a 2020 presidential candidate, the best one.

"Her story represents the best of American history. And as she made clear today, I have no doubt that she will continue to write that story. She will continue to fight with purpose, with determination, and with joy. She will continue to be a champion for all Americans.

She will continue to be a leader that our children will look up to for generations to come as she leaves a mark on America's future," he concluded.

Earlier, Democrat Harris also had a phone conversation with Republican Trump, congratulating him on his election victory.

According to the preliminary results of the US election, Trump gains 277 votesand wins.

European leaders and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte have congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election.

Trump was also among the first to congratulate President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is looking forward to "an era of strong United States of America under the decisive leadership of President Trump."

Ukraine's politicians also expressed their congratulations and opinions on Trump's election victory and their expectations of this outcome.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also commented on Trump's victory, saying that it would work with the new administration, but "firmly defending" its interests.

