Zelenskyy and Trump agree to maintain close dialogue and develop relations

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with the winner of the US presidential election, Donald Trump.

The head of state wrote about this in his telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"I had a great phone conversation with President Trump and congratulated him on his historic and convincing victory - this result became possible thanks to his impressive election campaign. I praised his family and team for their excellent work", Zelenskyy said.

The interlocutors agreed to "maintain close dialogue and develop cooperation".

"Strong and unwavering US leadership is vital for the world and for a just peace", the president concluded.

As a reminder, according to preliminary data, Donald Trump received 277 votes and won the presidential election.

