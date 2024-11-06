Zelenskyy to attend European Political Community summit in Budapest tomorrow. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced a visit to Budapest to participate in the summit of the European Political Community.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state said this in an evening video address.

"Tomorrow I will be in Budapest to attend the European Political Community Summit at the invitation of the Prime Minister of the European Council Presidency of Hungary, Viktor Orban, and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel. This is the fifth summit in this format. The first was in the Czech Republic, the second in Moldova, then in Spain and the United Kingdom. Now it is Hungary. Thank you for the invitation. We will discuss security challenges in Europe, as well as new opportunities for all partners. There will be a number of meetings, a number of agreements with European leaders," Zelenskyy said.

