Zelenskyy and Trump have long-standing and constructive dialog. We count on America’s decisive leadership, - Sybiha

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump maintain a long-standing and constructive result-oriented dialogue.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

"President Zelenskyy and President Trump maintain a long-standing, constructive and result-oriented dialog. We will work together to strengthen the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership and bring a comprehensive, just and lasting peace closer. We count on America's strong leadership," Sybiha wrote.

As a reminder, according to preliminary results of the US election, Trump gains 277 votes and wins.

European leaders and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also one of the first to congratulate Trump. According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is looking forward to "an era of strong United States of America under the decisive leadership of President Trump."

Other Ukrainian politicians also expressed their congratulations and their thoughts on Trump's election victory and expectations of such a result.