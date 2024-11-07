Trump and the President of South Korea discussed the participation of the DPRK on the side of the Russian Federation

South Korean President Yun Seok-yeol congratulated Donald Trump on his election as the 47th President of the United States. Over the phone, they agreed to hold a personal meeting in the near future.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Yonhap News Agency.

During the conversation, the South Korean president congratulated Trump on his "convincing victory" in the presidential election. The leaders discussed cooperation between the two countries in the areas of security, economy, and global issues.

According to a spokesperson for the South Korean president, Trump emphasized the US desire to cooperate with South Korea in shipbuilding, particularly in areas such as naval shipbuilding, exports, repair and maintenance.

According to a South Korean official, Yun and Trump also discussed "the situation in North Korea," including recent nuclear weapons development, missile launches, and the deployment of troops in Russia. In addition, the leaders expressed concern about security issues and the urgency of the situation in Ukraine.

The Office of the President of South Korea noted that an agreement was reached to hold a personal meeting in the near future.

"They agreed that it is necessary to discuss these issues in person and agreed to meet as soon as possible when the date and place are determined," said Yoon's deputy national security adviser.

As a reminder, Trump gains 277 votes and wins the US election .

European leaders and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election.

Trump was also among the first to congratulate President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to, Ukraine is looking forward to "an era of a strong United States of America under the decisive leadership of President Trump."

Ukraine's politicians also expressed their congratulations and opinions on Trump's election victory and their expectations of this outcome .