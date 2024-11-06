RF Foreign Ministry on Trump’s victory: We will work with new administration, but "firmly defending" our interests

The Russian Foreign Ministry has commented on Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement published on the ministry's website.

They said that Trump's victory allegedly "reflects American dissatisfaction with the Joe Biden administration" and the Democratic Party's election program.

The Foreign Ministry also noted that Trump won despite the "propaganda campaign" launched against him by the Democrats, but that this "does not negate the deep civil divide in the United States."

Read more: After Trump’s victory, Orbán says Ukraine needs new European strategy

"We have no illusions about the elected American president, who is well known in Russia, and the new Congress, where Republicans are expected to prevail. The U.S. political elite, regardless of party affiliation, adheres to anti-Russian attitudes and a line of containment of Moscow. This line is not subject to fluctuations in the domestic political barometer in the United States," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry of the aggressor country noted that it will work with the new US administration when it "settles" in the White House, "firmly defending Russian national interests" and "focusing on achieving all the goals of the special military operation" in Ukraine.

Read more: EU must do more for security on continent, Scholz says after Trump’s victory

According to the preliminary results of the US election, Trump gained 277 votes and won.

European leaders and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also one of the first to congratulate Trump. According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is looking forward to "an era of strong United States of America under the decisive leadership of President Trump."

Other Ukrainian politicians also expressed their congratulations and their thoughts on Trump's election victory and expectations of such a result.

Read more: Moscow will respond if Poland tries to intercept Russian missiles over Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry