European leaders congratulate Trump on his victory: We hope for strengthening of strategic ties

European leaders and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

Thus, the French president congratulated Trump on his victory and expressed his readiness to cooperate with him, as in his previous presidency, "with respect and ambition, for more peace and prosperity."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was looking forward to working with Trump in the coming years.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in her greetings that the United States and Italy are "sister" countries united by common values and historical friendship.

"This is a strategic relationship that I am convinced we will now strengthen even more," she added.

In his greetings, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof noted that the United States is an important ally of the Netherlands, particularly in NATO.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Kroo looks forward to further strengthening transatlantic ties with the United States, he said in his greetings.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in his greetings: "We will work on our strategic bilateral relationship and on a strong transatlantic partnership."

Finnish leader Alexander Stubb noted that Finland and the United States are close allies in many areas, including security, technology and business.

In his greetings, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said he looked forward to working together and continuing the excellent relationship between the United States and Sweden.

"Congratulations, Mr. President Donald Trump! You made it happen!" - wrote Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said her country values its relationship with the United States.

"And looks forward to deepening our cooperation for a future of greater prosperity and security for our people", she said.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said in his congratulations to Trump that the United States is the country's key strategic partner.

"We both take our security seriously. Lithuania currently allocates 3.5% GDP to defense and will continue increasing our investment. Transatlantic unity is crucial!" - he added.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs said he hopes to work with Trump to strengthen bilateral relations and the transatlantic partnership.

"Europe needs strong US, and US needs strong Europe. Latvia is and will be a strong and reliable partner of the US", he said.

Estonian President Alar Karis congratulated Trump, saying that his country values its strong alliance with the United States, based on shared democratic ideals and a common commitment to global security.

"We look forward to continuing to strengthen our close cooperation in years to come", he added.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also congratulated Trump, noting that Trump's leadership will once again play a key role in keeping the Alliance strong.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Trump's victory is the greatest comeback in US political history.

"A much needed victory for the world!" he said.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic also joined the congratulations.

"Together we face the serious challenges ahead. Serbia is committed to working with the USA for stability, growth, and peace," the Serbian leader added.

According to Fox News, US presidential candidate Donald Trump gains 277 votes, securing his victory in the election.

