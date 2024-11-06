EU must do more for security on continent, Scholz says after Trump’s victory

Scholz acknowledged the victory of Donald Trump, expressed respect for the choice of the Americans and congratulated the elected head of state, noting that the 47th president will face greater crises and challenges than ever, in which the United States plays a special role.

He admitted that many things would be different under President Trump. Regardless, the German leader assured, Germany will remain a reliable transatlantic partner, contributing to a stronger relationship. This, Scholz emphasized, "applies in particular to the threat that all NATO Allies see as posed by Russia to security in the entire Euro-Atlantic area."

The EU, the chancellor emphasized, must become even more united and act as one.

Scholz informed that he had already discussed the situation with French President Emmanuel Macron, and tomorrow he will meet with all EU leaders in Budapest for consultations that will continue in the coming weeks.

"All European countries have taken on more responsibility in recent years to ensure the security of our continent and to support Ukraine, to ensure Europe's independence in energy and economic matters," Scholz said, adding that Europe and the United States have the same interests on all these issues.

Both sides of the Atlantic will benefit from close cooperation, while confrontation will harm everyone, the chancellor said.

"On many issues, the new American government will still have to decide on its future course. For us, it is all the more important to continue to use our negotiation channels with Washington and to build working relations with the future administration as soon as possible," the German Chancellor said.

As a reminder, according to the preliminary results of the US election, Trump gains 277 votes and wins.

European leaders and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also one of the first to congratulate Trump. According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is looking forward to "an era of strong United States of America under the decisive leadership of President Trump."

Other Ukrainian politicians also expressed their congratulations and their thoughts on Trump's election victory and expectations of such a result.