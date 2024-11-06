After Trump’s victory, Orbán says Ukraine needs new European strategy

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has announced the need for a new European strategy for Ukraine.

He said this at a summit of Turkic-speaking countries in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek, Censor.NET reports citing the European Parliament.

According to him, the victory of the Republicans in the US elections "puts on the agenda for us, European leaders" the question of whether Europe will be able to continue military and financial support for Ukraine on its own.

"There are serious doubts about this, so a new European strategy will be needed," the Hungarian prime minister said, adding that the first steps in this direction could be taken on Thursday in Budapest, at an informal EU summit.

The most difficult issue to be resolved, he said, is the fate of the 50 billion euro loan to Ukraine, which, according to the preliminary decision of the G7, will be jointly financed by the European Union and the United States.

As a reminder, according to preliminary results of the US election, Trump gains 277 votes and wins.

European leaders and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also one of the first to congratulate Trump. According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is looking forward to "an era of strong United States of America under the decisive leadership of President Trump."

Other Ukrainian politicians also expressed their congratulations and their thoughts on Trump's election victory and expectations of such a result.