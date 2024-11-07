ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10129 visitors online
News War
1 497 2

Explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia region: Russian Federation launches GABs

Вибухи пролунали у Запорізькій області

Explosions occurred in the Zaporizhzhia region during an air raid alert.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Thus, the Air Force warned of the launch of GABs in the direction of Zaporizhzhia.

Subsequently, the head of the region Ivan Fedorov announced explosions in the region.

Read more: Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: 9 people hospitalized, two in serious condition

Author: 

Zaporizhzhya (523) shoot out (13872) Zaporizka region (1297) GAB (274)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 