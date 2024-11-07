Explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia region: Russian Federation launches GABs

Explosions occurred in the Zaporizhzhia region during an air raid alert.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Thus, the Air Force warned of the launch of GABs in the direction of Zaporizhzhia.

Subsequently, the head of the region Ivan Fedorov announced explosions in the region.

