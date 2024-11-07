Explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia region: Russian Federation launches GABs
Explosions occurred in the Zaporizhzhia region during an air raid alert.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Thus, the Air Force warned of the launch of GABs in the direction of Zaporizhzhia.
Subsequently, the head of the region Ivan Fedorov announced explosions in the region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password