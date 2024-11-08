Death toll rises to 10 as result of Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia, including a one-year-old boy. Day of mourning has been declared in city (updated)

The number of people killed in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 10, including a one-year-old boy.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov.

"The death toll from the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 8, including a one-year-old boy. 42 people were injured," the statement said.

As of 9.15 a.m., it was reported that the death toll had risen to 9.

As of 1 p.m., the attack claimed the lives of 10 people.

‘Today is the day of mourning in Zaporizhzhia for the victims of yesterday's Russian shelling of the regional centre,’ Fedorov said.

In total, according to the RMA, the occupiers struck 384 times at 15 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region over the day. At least 149 residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were destroyed. In particular, the Russian army:

carried out 16 air strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Stepnohirsk, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodarivka, Robotyne, Novodanylivka and Bilohirsk;

194 UAVs of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Malynivka, Novodarivka and Olhivske;

6 attacks with MLRS were made on the territory of Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka;

168 artillery strikes were made on Lobkove, Huliaipole, Orikhove, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Malynivka, Novodarivka and Olhivske.

