Total combat losses of RF since beginning of war are about 705,880 people (+1580 per day), 9,233 tanks, 20,226 artillery systems, 18,661 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 705,880 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.11.24 are approximately
personnel - about 705880 (+1580) people,
tanks - 9233 (+9) units
armored combat vehicles - 18661 (+49) units
artillery systems - 20226 (+32) units,
MLRS - 1245 (+0) units,
air defense assets - 996 (+0) units
aircraft - 369 (+0) units
helicopters - 329 (+0) units,
Tactical level UAVs - 18526 (+118),
cruise missiles - 2631 (+0),
ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
motor vehicles and tankers - 28495 (+84) units
special equipment - 3602 (+6)
