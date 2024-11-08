Japan receives confirmation of DPRK troops dispatch to Russia

The Japanese government has received reliable information about North Korea dispatching thousands of troops to Russia and is seriously concerned about this development.

According to Censor.NET with reference to NHK, this was stated by Chief Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers of Japan Yoshimasa Hayashi.

‘The latest developments in military cooperation between Russia and North Korea are of serious concern, as they could not only worsen the situation in Ukraine but also affect regional security around Japan,’ Hayashi said.

According to him, Tokyo will continue to collect and analyze data and closely monitor the situation and the possible involvement of North Korean soldiers in combat on the side of Russia in the war against Ukraine.

‘Japan will work closely with the international community to ensure the full implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and establish a just and lasting peace in Ukraine as soon as possible,’ the official said.

As a reminder, the day before, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that North Korean soldiers had suffered their first losses in battles with the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region.

