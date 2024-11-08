Ruscists are trying to storm positions of Defense Forces in Toretsk direction in small groups. One brigade in Toretsk destroys 50 to 70 Russians every day - OTG "Luhansk"

In Toretsk itself, the enemy keeps trying to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in small groups but suffers losses. In the city alone, one brigade kills 50 to 70 Russians every day. Sometimes even more.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Anastasia Bobovnikova, a spokeswoman for the OTG "Luhansk", on Hromadske Radio.

"Very active hostilities are taking place in the city of Toretsk. Russian losses in the city amount to about 5% of all daily losses. The situation in Toretsk remains very dynamic. Today the Russians can advance, and tomorrow the Defense Forces can take back the positions," emphasizes the spokesperson for the Luhansk military operation.

She also notes that the enemy does not use equipment in the assaults. It is much more effective to conduct combat operations in the city by personnel using FPV drones, she says. The occupants are using a lot of FPV drones and other UAVs in the Toretsk sector, much more than, for example, in the Siversk sector.

"The occupants bring their manpower to the assault under the cover of artillery and mortars. Ukrainian artillery is constantly hunting for enemy artillery. Every day, the Defense Forces destroy or damage at least several of the enemy's installations," Bobovnikova added.

In addition to the weather conditions, which are beginning to deteriorate, civilians who still remain in the cities where the fighting is taking place are also "hindering" the actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. In particular, in Toretsk:

"Indeed, the population, so to speak, interferes with the actions of Ukrainian soldiers, because the enemy insidiously disguises itself as civilians and strikes at the Defense Forces. And here, a Ukrainian soldier has to think twice about who is standing in front of him before shooting.

In addition, it is very difficult to see civilians dying in the cities you defend. Therefore, we urge everyone to evacuate. Yes, it's difficult, but as far as I know, there are still ways to leave," said the spokeswoman.

