Over the past day, three hostile assaults on Ukrainian positions took place near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector. The occupants carried out nine air strikes using 16 GABs and 16 FFARs, as well as 47 strikes by kamikaze drones. They fired 370 times at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders.

The enemy's losses over the past day amounted to 57 soldiers, including 10 irretrievable, 46 sanitary, and 1 prisoner.

Also, in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy lost 30 pieces of weapons and military equipment destroyed and damaged, including:

1 artillery system,

4 vehicles,

1 unit of special equipment,

24 UAVs.

Destroyed:

51 shelters for personnel.

