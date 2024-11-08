Man was killed in Kherson as result of enemy shelling

On the morning of November 8, Russian invaders shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the CMA Roman Mrochko.

A 74-year-old man died as a result of the morning enemy shelling. At the time of the attack, he was on the street and received injuries incompatible with life," the statement reads.

According to the Kherson regional prosecutor's office, the Russian army fired at the settlements of the Kherson community with artillery.

