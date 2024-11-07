Day in Kherson region: enemy targeted educational institutions, residential institutions. In evening, it hit Dnipro district of Kherson, one person died

Over the past day, Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Zelenivka, Komyshany, Chornobaiivka, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Novodmytrivka, Velytenske, Kizomys, Mykilske, Shyroka Balka, Beryslav, Havrylivka, Novovorontsovka, Chervonyi Mayak, Zmiivka, Mykhailivka and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin.

"Russian soldiers shot at educational institutions and an administrative building; in residential areas of the region's settlements, they damaged 8 high-rise buildings and 19 private houses. The invaders also damaged gas pipelines, outbuildings, a garage, and private cars," the statement said.

A man died in the Velyka Oleksandrivka district of the Kherson region as a result of an explosive detonation, and his wife is in hospital in serious condition.

On the evening of November 6, Russians attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson.

The body of a dead man was unblocked from the rubble of a house destroyed by an "air raid." A 58-year-old woman also sustained blast trauma, injuries to her arms and head. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

During a nighttime drone attack, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 1 Shahed-131/136 over the territory of our region.

