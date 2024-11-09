Russian troops attacked Odesa with drones: high-rise buildings and private houses damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 9 November 2024, Russian troops attacked Odesa.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the official Telegram channel of the Odesa City Council.

As noted, the enemy attack damaged several high-rise buildings and private sector houses, as well as administrative buildings, warehouses and cars in one of the city's districts.

Information about the victims is being clarified.

Read more: Occupiers hit critical infrastructure of Sumy community with ballistic missiles: Three employees of enterprise were wounded (updated)



























It is also noted that in the morning, utilities will start working at the locations, and a city operational headquarters will be deployed to help residents whose homes were damaged as a result of the attack by UAVs.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops are likely to develop new routes and tactics for air attacks on Odesa region. It was also noted that on the night of 7 November, Russians massively attacked Odesa district with drones. The city suffered damage to civilian infrastructure and injuries.