Enemy advances near Maksymivka, Miasozharivka, Dalne, Selydove, Petrivka, Bohoiavlenka and Pobieda - DeepState. MAP

The observers have updated the map of combat operations and report on new advances of the enemy in the East of our country.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DeepState.

"The map has been updated. The enemy advanced near Maksymivka (a village in the Vuhledar urban community of Volnovakha district, Donetsk region), Miasozharivka (a village in Kolomyichyska rural community of Svatove district, Luhansk region), Dalne (a village in Kurakhivka urban community of Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), Selydove (administrative centre of the Selydove urban community of the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region), Petrivka (village of the Selydove urban community of the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region), Bohoyavlenka (village of the Vuhledar urban community of the Volnovakha district of Donetsk region) and Pobieda (village of the Mariinka urban community of the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region)," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy increased intensity of assaults in Siversk direction - OTG "Luhansk"



Maksimovka



Meat fryer



Next.



Selidovo



Petrivka



Epiphany



Victory

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the racists are trying to storm the positions of the Defence Forces in the Toretsk sector in small groups. One brigade in Toretsk kills 50 to 70 Russians every day.