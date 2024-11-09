Just peace in Ukraine is possible only when all parties to conflict open space for diplomacy, - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes that a just and lasting peace in Ukraine can only be achieved through diplomacy. Ankara offers mediation in the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

He told journalists about this on his way back to the country after his visits to Kyrgyzstan and Hungary, Censor.NET reports citing TRT Haber.

"A just and lasting peace in Ukraine is possible only when all parties open space for diplomacy... More weapons, more bombs, more chaos and conflict will not end this war. More dialogue, more diplomacy, more agreement open the door to peace," Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader also noted that the West does not sufficiently share Turkey's belief that problems can be solved through diplomacy.

"We are a country that has managed to unite both sides at the same table. We have done it many times and we can do it again," the Turkish president said.

According to him, "this war must end now".

"We have focused our efforts on peace and will continue to do so. We hope that in the new era we will start new things and have a world where all conflicts and wars will end," Erdogan added.