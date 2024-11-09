ENG
Occupants launched almost 420 attacks in Zaporizhzhia region over day

During the day, Russian troops struck 417 times at 14 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the occupiers used aviation, UAVs of various modifications, MLRS and artillery to attack the region.

  • Russian troops carried out 4 air strikes on Tavriisk and Novodarivka.
  • 226 UAVs of various modifications attacked Bilenke, Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaki, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Malynivka, Novodarivka and Olhivske.
  • 8 attacks from multiple rocket launchers were made in Lobkove, Robotyne, Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka.
  • 179 artillery strikes were made on Lobkove, Hulyaypol, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Robotyne, Malynivka, Novodarivka and Olhivske.

It is also noted that there were 65 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.

