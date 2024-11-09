52 explosions occurred at night and in morning in border communities of Sumy region

At night and in the morning, Russians fired 35 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 52 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Khotyn, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Miropillia, Bilopillia, Velykopysariv, Hlukhiv, Shalyhyne, Esman communities were shelled.

