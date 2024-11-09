52 explosions occurred at night and in morning in border communities of Sumy region
At night and in the morning, Russians fired 35 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 52 explosions were recorded.
This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, the Khotyn, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Miropillia, Bilopillia, Velykopysariv, Hlukhiv, Shalyhyne, Esman communities were shelled.
- Khotyn community: the enemy fired from artillery (5 explosions), FPV drone (1 explosion), and unmanned aerial vehicles (6 explosions).
- Krasnopillia community: Russians fired from artillery (4 explosions).
- Bilopillia community: there were drops of explosives from UAVs (4 explosions), mortar shelling (7 explosions).
- Yunakivka community: artillery shelling (6 explosions).
- Esman community: an FPV drone attack (1 explosion).
- Hlukhivka community: an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle (1 explosion). An air strike damaged a non-residential building.
- Velykopysarivka community: an FPV drone strike was recorded (1 explosion).
- Shalyhynka community: launching of a combat vehicle (1 explosion), mortar shelling (1 explosion), and dropping of explosives from a UAV (11 explosions)
- Miropillia community: launching of unmanned aerial vehicles (3 explosions).
